Earlier this week, we premiered a brand new track from the Damned Things, "Trophy Widow," which is taken from Batman: Arkham City – The Album.

Today, Revolver has the exclusive premiere of another track from the album, a new song from System of a Down vocalist Serj Tankian called "Total Paranoia." You can listen to the song here.

Batman: Arkham City – The Album will be released on October 4.