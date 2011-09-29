Exclusive: The Damned Things Premiere "Trophy Widow" from 'Batman: Arkham City – The Album'

Today, we're excited to be able to bring you the exclusive premiere of a brand new track from the Damned Things, "Trophy Widow." You can stream the track in full below!

"Trophy Widow" is taken from Batman: Arkham City – The Album, which will be released on October 4, just two weeks before the highly-anticipated release of the new video game, Batman: Arkham City, on October 18.

The Collector’s Edition of Batman: Arkham City will include a download code for the album, along with additional bonus content.

Batman: Arkham City – The Album features 12 new original tracks from a wide variety of artists, including Serj Tankian, Coheed and Cambria, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and more. You can check out the full track listing below, and you can pre-order the album now on iTunes and Amazon.

Batman: Arkham City – The Album Track Listing

1. Panic! At The Disco - Mercenary

2. Coheed and Cambria - Deranged

3. The Duke Spirit - Creature

4. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - Shadow On The Run

5. Blaqk Audio - Afterdark

6. The Raveonettes - Oh, Stranger

7. ††† (Crosses) - The Years

8. The Damned Things – Trophy Widow

9. Daughtry - Drown In You

10. The Boxer Rebellion - Losing You

11. Serj Tankian - Total Paranoia

12. A Place to Bury Strangers - In The Shadow