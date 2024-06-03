“I made a dedicated spot for a Taylor guitar within each store and encouraged people to play by offering discounts of 5% off for one song”: The Taylor GS Mini just got a surprise makeover – from a mountain lifestyle brand

The mountain lifestyle brand Stio has just announced a limited-edition acoustic guitar collaboration with Taylor Guitars in the form of vibrant, nature-inspired custom designs for the Taylor GS Mini.

While the guitar line, the Stio x Taylor Mountain Series, is brand new, the partnership has been brewing for over a decade.

“I bought my first Taylor guitar about 15 years ago on the advice of a friend and absolutely fell in love,” says Stio Founder and CEO, Stephen Sullivan.

“I loved how it played, how easy it was to adjust the action, and how it fit my playing style. As I learned more about the company, I also came to really respect the Taylor story and brand ethos.

“Later on, as we began opening our Mountain Studios [Stio store], I made a dedicated spot for a Taylor guitar within each store and encouraged people to play by offering discounts of 5% off for one song, 10% off for two, and 15% off for playing a short set.”

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Stio/Taylor Guitars) (Image credit: Stio/Taylor Guitars) (Image credit: Stio/Taylor Guitars)

The designs come by way of nine artists with ties to each of the Stio store locations. Themes including the brand's ethos, the local landscape, and mountain town culture inspired the unique guitar art pieces. Furthermore, the artwork was custom-created to fit the guitar, with the Taylor GS Mini's body as the canvas.

According to Stio, each guitar was chosen for “its rich, resonant voice, impeccable quality standards, and compact proportions” that fit the traveling lifestyle.

Construction-wise, the Stio x Taylor Mountain Series guitars feature a solid Sitka spruce top, layered sapele back and sides, a mahogany neck, and an ebony fretboard. They come equipped with die-cast chrome tuning machines and medium gauge D'Addario XS Phosphor Bronze strings.

Priced at $699, the designs are available to purchase online and at all Stio Mountain Studios. For more information, head to Stio.