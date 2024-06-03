“I made a dedicated spot for a Taylor guitar within each store and encouraged people to play by offering discounts of 5% off for one song”: The Taylor GS Mini just got a surprise makeover – from a mountain lifestyle brand

Taylor Guitars' collaboration with Stio puts an artistic, mountain lifestyle-inspired twist on the popular Taylor model

Stio ft Taylor Guitars next to each other
(Image credit: Stio/Taylor Guitars)

The mountain lifestyle brand Stio has just announced a limited-edition acoustic guitar collaboration with Taylor Guitars in the form of vibrant, nature-inspired custom designs for the Taylor GS Mini.

While the guitar line, the Stio x Taylor Mountain Series, is brand new, the partnership has been brewing for over a decade.

Stio x Taylor Mtn Series Bozeman
(Image credit: Stio/Taylor Guitars)

Janelle Borg
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.