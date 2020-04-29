Taylor's Urban Ash-bodied Builder's Edition 324ce heralds the launch of its Urban Wood initiative

Taylor has introduced the Builder’s Edition 324ce acoustic guitar, boasting the never-before-used Urban Ash tonewood for its back and sides.

The new tonewood, according to Taylor, is “sourced from city trees that have been selected for removal from urban settings due to weather or disease damage, public safety concerns, disruptive root systems and simply reaching the end of their life cycle.”

(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

The company reclaimed the wood, which it compares to high-tier mahogany, for the back and sides of the new 324ce, and paired it with a mahogany top.

Other features of the guitar include chamfered body and fretboard edges, a beveled armrest and cutaway, V-Class bracing and a Curve Wing bridge.

(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

There’s also ES2 electronics, Compass inlays in faux pearl and Italian acrylic, Gotoh 510 tuners and a Silent Satin finish with a dark edgeburst treatment.

The Builder’s Edition 324ce is the first guitar to launch from Taylor’s new Urban Wood initiative, which was developed in partnership with West Coast Arborists, Inc. and gives select trees in need of removal from California cities a second life as high-value instruments.

The guitar is available for $2,999, with deluxe Taylor hardshell case.

For more information, head to Taylor Guitars.