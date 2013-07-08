TC Electronic Announces Spark Mini Booster Pedal

TC Electronic has announced its new Spark Mini Booster, a booster pedal that combines the best qualities of the company's original Spark Booster with a miniature footprint.

Spark Mini Booster is the first pedal to feature PrimeTime, a feature that automatically detects whether you want the pedal to be permanently on when you hit the foot switch, or just for as long as you hold the foot switch down.

Spark Mini Booster features 20 dB of boost, and though the majority of this is a pristinely clean boost, once cranked past three-quarters, Spark Mini Booster is fully unleashed and drives amps to peak performance.

Spark Mini Booster’s small exterior ensures it fits on any pedal board, while its sound and features ensure it’ll appeal to any guitarist. First off, Spark Mini Booster is built using a Discrete Analog Circuit; every component is carefully selected and put together in order to amplify the signal in the purest way without any degradation or alteration.

The new PrimeTime feature allows guitarists to seamlessly toggle between latching (classic stompbox on/off) and momentary (effect is on while the switch is pressed down) modes, depending on how long the footswitch is held down.

Tore Mogensen, Business Manager for Guitar at TC Electronic, adds: “Spark Mini Booster is the go-to pedal whether you want a clean boost, or add some life and excitement to your gear. It’s just a stompbox-sized miracle that is sure to delight guitarists everywhere.”

US Price: $79 (available August 2013)

For more about this pedal, visit tcelectronic.com.