Tech 21 partners with Geddy Lee for new YYZ Shape-shifter SansAmp to bring unprecedented levels of… Schmegilka?

In response to the huge success of its previous Geddy Lee collaboration, the MP40, Tech 21 has released the YYZ Shape-shifter Signature SansAmp, which is based on the discontinued MP40, but with the color scheme and graphics to match Geddy’s existing SansAmp gear.

Besides the pedal's Master Volume, 3-band EQ and Drive controls, you can use the Mix control to set the blend ratio between deep (studio-clean) and drive (gritty bass tube amp tones), while a ‘Tight’ button lends some additional snap to your distorted sound.

It's the boost function that's the real USP, however – it adds a footswitchable 12db presence boost, while a Shape-shifter button adds a further 6dB of, um, Schmegilka on top. According to Geddy, Schmegilka "is an indefinable thing of awesomeness!” And who doesn't need more of that?

The manual also includes a list of Geddy’s own suggested settings, including Rickenbacker Shape-shifter, Camera Eye, Red Barchetta, YYZ, Warm Tube/Studio and Bi-amped Overdrive.



As with all SansAmps, the YYZ can drive a power amp and speakers, augment an existing amp set-up, or run directly into the mixer of a PA system. You’ll need a 9V battery or a suitable DC power supply to power it.

The legendary Rush bassist first partnered with Tech 21 in 2017 to design a signature 1U rack mountable SansAmp, the GED-2112, which was later distilled into a pedal format and then re-launched as the limited edition MP40 in celebration of the 40th-anniversary of Moving Pictures.



