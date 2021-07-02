Watch Tedeschi Trucks Band and Trey Anastasio revisit the Derek and the Dominos classic Tell the Truth

The Tedeschi Trucks Band have unveiled yet another taste of their forthcoming Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’) release, with a clip of Derek and the Dominos classic Tell the Truth, featuring Phish's Trey Anastasio.

Derek Trucks' world-beating slide skills are out in full force during the performance, with Susan Tedeschi laying down thick Les Paul rhythm tones, while Anastasio closes out the track with a bend-rich, vocal solo.

This is the third preview of Layla Revisited following the release of Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?, and Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out.

The full concert was recorded in August 2019 at the Lock’n Festival in Arrington, VA, during the second of two sets from the band, where they performed Derek and the Dominos' only album, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, in its entirety, with Anastasio guesting for the whole set.

Initially, there was no mention of the Layla set to the audience – the evening was simply billed as “Tedeschi Trucks Band featuring Trey Anastasio”, leaving the crowd completely unaware when the band started ripping into the classic record.

“By the time that I started playing guitar, the sound of Duane Allman’s slide was almost an obsession,” said Trucks in a statement.

“His playing on Layla is still one of the high-water marks for me. The spirit, the joy, the recklessness, and the inevitability of it. My dad would play that record for me and my brother to fall asleep to and further sear it into my DNA.”

Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’) will be released July 16 via Fantasy Records and is available for preorder now.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band are also hitting the road through the US this summer for a mix of drive-in shows, reduced capacity outdoor amphitheaters and pod setups. Full dates can be found on the band's website.