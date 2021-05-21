Tedeschi Trucks Band and Trey Anastasio share smoldering live performance of Derek & the Dominos’ Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out

Tedeschi Trucks Band have shared live footage of their performance of Derek & The Dominos’ Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out, featuring Phish legend Trey Anastasio.

The live cut is notable for featuring exquisitely phrased solos from Anastasio and Derek Trucks, as well as longtime collaborator Doyle Bramhall II, while Susan Tedeschi handles rhythm and vocals.

Following Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad, it’s our second taste of forthcoming live album Layla Revisited (Live at LOCKN’), which captures a one-off performance of Derek & the Dominos’ iconic Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs in its entirety at the LOCKN' Festival in Arrington, Virginia on August 24, 2019.

Tedeschi and Trucks’ connection to Layla, which features both Eric Clapton and Allman Brothers Band slide guitar great Duane Allman, runs deep: it was released on November 9, 1970, the same day Susan Tedeschi was born; Trucks’ parents were such fans of the record that they named Derek after the band; and Trucks spent 15 years as a member of the Allman Brothers Band and has toured extensively with Clapton.

Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN’) is out on July 16 via Fantasy Records, and available to preorder now.