“We talked about things like dampening, creating contrast, hand positions... There’s a bit of detective work involved”: Megadeth’s Teemu Mäntysaari explains the skillset that enabled him to leap into one of the most challenging roles in metal

Megadeth guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari joined the legendary thrash band in something of a whirlwind last year, drafted in as a last-minute replacement for fan-favorite Kiko Loureiro, who was called away to be with his family.

Now, in a forthcoming interview for Guitar World, he tells us that though he never expected such a dream opportunity to land right in his lap, that didn’t stop him spending years preparing for just such an eventuality…

“I never thought something like this would happen to me,” says Mäntysaari. “But at the same time, I’ve always felt like being prepared was important in case a big band like this did call me.”

Mäntysaari was already an established pro when he got the call – widely respected among the European metal cognoscenti for his fleet-fingered fretting in power metal band Wintersun, alongside Smackbound – his poppier collaboration with Finnish actress Netta Laurenne.

However, that blend of technicality and an openness to new projects seems to have left him in good stead for the opportunity of a lifetime: joining the ranks of Megadeth.

“I have a specific skillset where I can learn fast, jump into new situations, and be comfortable,” says Mäntysaari.

“I’ve always liked doing that; I love teaching, and I’ve been on many cover projects, so being detail-oriented is part of my skillset.”

It’s a good thing, too. The guitarist says he’s worked extremely closely with both Loureiro and, in particular, Dave Mustaine in a forensic analysis of the parts.

“[We’d] look at the small details of how they groove, the moods, and the technical side, explains Mäntysaari.

“We talked a lot about what Dave wants to project, picking directions, being very aware of down-picking, alternate picking, and, in many of the songs, being aware of both.

“We also talked about things like dampening, the flow of songs, creating contrast, hand positions, and trying to get things right fingering-wise, all of which I enjoy doing. There’s a bit of detective work involved, and to get that information from the source in Dave was amazing.”

Learning the Megadeth catalog to such a depth is an incredibly demanding task, but Mäntysaari notes the scale of the challenge has helped him cope with the wider “surreal” experience of joining the thrash icons.

“The momentum… how fast-paced it’s been has let me concentrate on getting my work done,” adds the guitarist. “There wasn’t much time to be nervous!”

Keep an eye on Guitar World for our full interview with Megadeth’s newest member

Meanwhile, if you want to see how he handled the challenge, check out the footage of his first show with the band above and then find out more about Megadeth's new guitarist – a man described by Loureiro as an “an amazing, incredible player”.