“I feel as if those who made music history are placing a hand on my shoulder, saying, ‘You’re on the right path’”: Måneskin guitarist Thomas Raggi steps out on his own with debut solo album – produced by Tom Morello

Grammy-nominated Italian rock band Måneskin's lead guitarist, Thomas Raggi, has announced his first solo project, Masquerade, for which he's teamed up with Tom Morello as producer and collaborator.

Following the band's last album, 2023's Rush – and lead singer Damiano David and bassist Victoria De Angelis' respective solo projects – Raggi is also going down the solo route with a straight-up rock ’n’ roll album that's due December 5.

Speaking about the record, Raggi says, “It's fueled by the desire to share my story through music and to explore new depths within myself through experimentation and discovery. But at the same time, it came together naturally.

“Over the past year, Tom involved me countless times in his live shows and initiatives. It was spontaneous for me to ask him to produce and structure my solo project. Starting this journey was truly magical and further cemented our musical cohesion. And then what happened afterwards was beyond anything I could have imagined.

(Image credit: Thomas Raggi)

As Raggi describes it, “I feel as if those who made music history are placing a hand on my shoulder, saying, ‘You’re on the right path.’”

As for Morello, he says that, “It was really exciting to see such a young, skilled guitarist so passionate about the music. From that very first meeting, we made plans to collaborate and explore ideas together.

“For me, it’s another chance to champion rock and roll and show that it still matters. I see this project as part of keeping that tradition alive.”

Alongside Morello, Masquerade features a star-studded list of collaborators, namely, Beck, Jet's Nic Cester, Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos, The Prodigy's Maxim, OKAMOTO’S bassist Hama Okamoto, Kasabian's Sergio Pizzorno, Red Hot Chili Peppers's Chad Smith, former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum, The Struts' Luke Spiller, and alternative artist Upsahl.

Last year, Raggi joined Morello on stage in Italy for a special rendition of MC5's Kick Out the Jams, after the Rage Against the Machine guitarist lent his chops to the Måneskin track, Gossip, in 2023.