“I feel as if those who made music history are placing a hand on my shoulder, saying, ‘You’re on the right path’”: Måneskin guitarist Thomas Raggi steps out on his own with debut solo album – produced by Tom Morello
Following the band’s last album, Raggi is going down the solo route with a straight-up rock ’n’ roll album, Masquerade – which features a star-studded list of collaborators
Grammy-nominated Italian rock band Måneskin's lead guitarist, Thomas Raggi, has announced his first solo project, Masquerade, for which he's teamed up with Tom Morello as producer and collaborator.
Following the band's last album, 2023's Rush – and lead singer Damiano David and bassist Victoria De Angelis' respective solo projects – Raggi is also going down the solo route with a straight-up rock ’n’ roll album that's due December 5.
Speaking about the record, Raggi says, “It's fueled by the desire to share my story through music and to explore new depths within myself through experimentation and discovery. But at the same time, it came together naturally.
“Over the past year, Tom involved me countless times in his live shows and initiatives. It was spontaneous for me to ask him to produce and structure my solo project. Starting this journey was truly magical and further cemented our musical cohesion. And then what happened afterwards was beyond anything I could have imagined.
As Raggi describes it, “I feel as if those who made music history are placing a hand on my shoulder, saying, ‘You’re on the right path.’”
As for Morello, he says that, “It was really exciting to see such a young, skilled guitarist so passionate about the music. From that very first meeting, we made plans to collaborate and explore ideas together.
“For me, it’s another chance to champion rock and roll and show that it still matters. I see this project as part of keeping that tradition alive.”
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Alongside Morello, Masquerade features a star-studded list of collaborators, namely, Beck, Jet's Nic Cester, Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos, The Prodigy's Maxim, OKAMOTO’S bassist Hama Okamoto, Kasabian's Sergio Pizzorno, Red Hot Chili Peppers's Chad Smith, former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum, The Struts' Luke Spiller, and alternative artist Upsahl.
Last year, Raggi joined Morello on stage in Italy for a special rendition of MC5's Kick Out the Jams, after the Rage Against the Machine guitarist lent his chops to the Måneskin track, Gossip, in 2023.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.