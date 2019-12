Tesla lead singer Jeff Keith and guitarist Frank Hannon will be taking fan questions during a live webcast later today, October 26, from 6-7 pm. Fans can register in advance to see the chart at this location.

Because chat time is limited, fans are being asked to head here and submit questions in advance. If your question is chosen, you will be identified by your first name and city.

Tesla released their latest album, Twisted Wires and the Acoustic Sessions earlier this year.