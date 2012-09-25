TesseracT Announce New Singer, Post Teaser for New Track

For all their instrumental might, British progressive metal band TesseracT have had their share of lead-singer woes. Most recently, the band announced the departure of vocalist Elliot Coleman after less than a year. (Although we did get the Perspective EP out of it.)

Let's hope those are behind them now with the announcement of Ashe O'Hara as the band's new vocalist.

"We realize that the vocalist search seemed like it took a long time, but we wanted to make sure that we found someone who was a perfect fit both on stage and in the studio and Ashe is just that," said the band in an official statement. "We very much appreciate the patience and support our fans have shown us and look forward to the next TesseracT chapter."

O'Hara adds, "I have always been an admirer of their work so it's pretty awesome to be passed such a challenging flame. I am very aware of the anticipation and I am certainly feeling the weight of it; but I am equally excited for what shall be an amazing and shithot experience."

The band will release their first single with O'Hara on vocals, "Nocturne," on October 12 as a free download. In the meantime, check out a teaser clip below.