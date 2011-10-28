TesseracT Release "Eden" Music Video

U.K.-based progressive metal band TesseracT have just debuted a new music video for their song "Eden." You can check out the video, which was directed by Ganesh Rao, below.

The track comes from the band's debut album, One, although the version that appears in the video is a re-recording of the original, which now features new vocalist Elliot Coleman.

TesseracT will be hitting the road with Animals As Leaders and Between the Buried and me starting next month. You can check out a full list of tour dates here.