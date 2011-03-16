TesseracT Unveil New Video

TesseracT, one of the U.K.'s pioneers of the exploding djent movement, have just unveiled the new music video for "Nascent," from their forthcoming debut full length, One. The album is due for release on March 22. Check out the video below.

The band has also just been nominated for "Best New Band" Revolver Golden God Award.

Bassist Amos Williams comments, "For TesseracT to be nominated for the Best New Band award at this year's Golden Gods has come as a major shock to us. We really didn't expect anything like that at all, especially so early in our career, hell we haven't even released our debut album yet. Being nominated alongside bands such as The Dammed Things is pretty cool as well...that's Scott Ian, man! Just to be nominated is an award in itself, anything else will be a bonus. A massive thanks must go out to everyone who has voted for us so far."

TesseracT are set to kick off their next jaunt across North America as support to Protest the Hero and Maylene & The Sons of Disaster later this month.

TesseracT Tour Dates: