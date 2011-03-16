TesseracT Unveil New Video

TesseracT, one of the U.K.'s pioneers of the exploding djent movement, have just unveiled the new music video for "Nascent," from their forthcoming debut full length, One. The album is due for release on March 22. Check out the video below.
The band has also just been nominated for "Best New Band" Revolver Golden God Award.
Bassist Amos Williams comments, "For TesseracT to be nominated for the Best New Band award at this year's Golden Gods has come as a major shock to us. We really didn't expect anything like that at all, especially so early in our career, hell we haven't even released our debut album yet. Being nominated alongside bands such as The Dammed Things is pretty cool as well...that's Scott Ian, man! Just to be nominated is an award in itself, anything else will be a bonus. A massive thanks must go out to everyone who has voted for us so far."
TesseracT are set to kick off their next jaunt across North America as support to Protest the Hero and Maylene & The Sons of Disaster later this month.
TesseracT Tour Dates:
- March 23 - Kingston, ON @ Stages
- March 24 - Ottawa, ON @Capital Music Hall
- March 25 - Montreal, PQ @ Le National
- March 26 - Oshawa, ON @ The Green Bottle
- March 27 - Barrie, ON @ The Mansion
- March 29 - Thunder Bay, ON @ Crocks
- March 30 - Winnipeg, MB @ WECC
- March 31 - Yorkton, SK @ Agri Pavillion
- April 1 - Edmonton, AB @ Avenue
- April 2 - Calgary, AB @ The Gate / SAIT
- April 4 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abby Arts Centre
- April 5 - Seattle, WA @ Corazon
- April 6 - Portland, OR @ Branx
- April 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's
- April 9 - San Diego, CA @ Soma Side Stage
- April 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour
- April 11 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
- April 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theatre
- April 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ Area 702
- April 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Avalon
- April 16 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
- April 18 - Austin, TX @ Emo's Outside
- April 19 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
- April 20 - Dallas, TX @ The Door
- April 22 - Orlando, FL @ The Social
- April 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Downstairs
- April 24 - Greensboro, NC @ Greene Street Club
- April 26 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
- April 27 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
- April 29 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
- April 30 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
- May 1 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs
- May 3 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater
- May 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero
- May 6 - Toronto, ON @ Sound Academy
- May 7 - London, ON @ London Music Hall
- May 8 - Chatham, ON @ Encore Bar
- May 9 - Kitchener. ON @ Wax Nightclub
- May 11- Hamilton, ON @ Studio Theatre
- May 12 - St. Catharines, ON @ L3 Nightclub