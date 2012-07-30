Testament Release "Native Blood" Music Video

Bay Area thrash legends Testament have just unveiled the official music video for their song "Native Blood." Check out the Mike Sloat-directed clip below.

The video was filmed on Hopland Indian Reservation in Hopland, California, as the song's lyrics deal with singer Chuck Billy's Native American heritage.

"Native Blood" is taken from the band's upcoming tenth studio album, Dark Roots of Earth, which is out tomorrow on Nuclear Blast Records.

Testament will once again hit the road with Anthrax and Death Angel this September, and you can find the full run of tour dates below the video.

Testament, Anthrax, Death Angel Tour Dates