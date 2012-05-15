Testament Reveal Artwork, Track Listing, Release Date for New Album, 'Dark Roots of Earth'

Thrash titans Testament have just announced a July 31 release date for their upcoming album, Dark Roots of Earth. The album will come in three configurations — CD, CD/DVD and vinyl — with the latter two including covers of Queen's "Dragon Attack," Scorpions' "Animal Magnetism" and Iron Maiden's "Powerslave."

The album art, which was painted by artist Eliran Kantor (Sodom,Sigh,Atheist), has also been posted online, and you can check it out below.

The band's 10th studio album was produced by Andy Sneap, who mixed and engineered the band's last two albums.

"I think over the years Andy really knows the sound of this band, and kinda knows what we want," singer Chuck Billy recently told Decibel. "We've mixed stuff with Andy, so I think he knows without has having to be there physically with him what we are looking for. And I just haven't heard anybody in metal come out with any better mixes!"

Dark Roots of Earth marks the long-awaited follow-up to 2008's The Formation of Damnation.

The Dark Roots of Earth CD

01. Rise Up

02. Native Blood

03. Dark Roots Of Earth

04. True American Hate

05. A Day In The Death

06. Cold Embrace

07. Man Kills Mankind

08. Throne Of Thorns

09. Last Stand For Independence

The Dark Roots of Earth CD/DVD

01. Rise Up

02. Native Blood

03. Dark Roots Of Earth

04. True American Hate

05. A Day In The Death

06. Cold Embrace

07. Man Kills Mankind

08. Throne Of Thorns

09. Last Stand For Independence

Bonus:

10. Dragon Attack (QUEEN cover)

11. Animal Magnetism (SCORPIONS cover)

12. Powerslave (IRON MAIDEN cover)

13. Throne Of Thornes (extended version)

+ Bonus DVD

The Dark Roots of Earth Vinyl

Side A:

01. Rise Up

02. Native Blood

03. Dark Roots Of Earth

Side B:

04. True American Hate

05. A Day In The Death

06. Cold Embrace

Side C:

07. Man Kills Mankind

08. Throne Of Thorns

09. Last Stand For Independence

SIDE D (Bonus):

10 Dragon Attack (QUEEN cover)

11 Animal Magnetism (SCORPIONS cover)

12 Powerslave (IRON MAIDEN cover)