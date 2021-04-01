Tetrarch unleash rapid-fire, solo-heavy new single, Negative Noise

Tetrarch have unveiled the third single from their upcoming sophomore studio album, Unstable.

Negative Noise sees the Atlanta quartet kick their juggernaut brand of metal up a gear, with a pummeling machine gun-esque beat laying the foundation for a plethora of heavyweight guitar riffs from frontman Josh Fore and lead guitarist Diamond Rowe.

And if you liked Rowe's killer Whammy-driven lead lines in the album's first single I'm Not Right, you'll be thrilled to know there's plenty more where they came from. Wielding an ESP E-II Eclipse electric guitar, she lays down one of the tastiest metal solos we've heard so far this year. Watch the track's brutal music video below:

Says Fore: “Negative Noise is one of the heaviest songs on the new record. It mixes big riffs with thick bass, extreme drums and some of the most intense screams I’ve ever done. One of the highlights of the song is Diamond’s guitar solo that she absolutely killed and I know will turn so many people's heads.

“Lyrically, the song is about constantly being surrounded by negativity and people trying to pull us in a million directions. More than ever, there is so much static around us, and we wanted to write a song about dealing with it and blocking out all of the noise.”

“The album has an overall theme of self-reflection and really looking at the relationships or parts of yourself/your life that you don’t like and getting out of those situations,” says Rowe. “It’s an angsty record.

“Musically, we were not timid in showing that we refuse to be boxed in as artists, and I think we really came out swinging with showing the world the type of band that we want to be.

“Freak did great for us and showed us that the music we were making was something that people wanted to hear, and that gave us the confidence to write and record this beast of an album.”

Tetrarch have now released three singles from Unstable: I'm Not Right, You Never Listen and Negative Noise. The record itself is set to drop April 30 via Napalm Records.