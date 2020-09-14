Sick Riffs: Josh Fore and Diamond Rowe teach you the destructive rhythms and leads of Tetrarch's I'm Not Right

Sick Riffs #118: Forming in 2011, Atlanta's Tetrarch have risen through the ranks of metalcore with unwavering energy. Blending tectonic drop-tuned riffs and creative samples with catchy hooks, the four-piece have effectively carved their niche in the genre. And having recently signed to Napalm Records, the band is set to continue their success exponentially.

In today's episode of Sick Riffs, guitarists Diamond Rowe and Josh Fore join us to show you how to play both the intro and chorus riff from the group's latest single, I'm Not Right. They even show you both guitar parts, so these riffs are perfect to learn with a friend.

The intro opens with both guitarists playing the same powerchord line, before Rowe switches halfway through to a Korn-esque alternating octave lead pattern, the sound of which is achieved by running the guitar's signal through a uni-vibe [phase shifter], chorus, reverb and delay. We're detecting a hint of DigiTech Whammy in there, too.

The chorus is an evolution of the intro, with Fore playing a more melodic powerchord progression and Rowe playing a similar eerie lead pattern, with a slight variation in note choice.

This one's tuned to drop A (A-E-A-D-F#-B). Reflecting upon why they decided to use six-strings rather than seven-strings, Rowe says, "we like how mangy it sounds - it gives it more character than it does on a seven-string."

Both guitarists play ESP LTD EverTune-equipped electric guitars - Fore plays a TE-1000 while Rowe opts for an EC-1000.

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.