The Anix teams up with urban design brand DSPTCH to “reinvent the guitar strap”

Producer and artist Brandon Smith – otherwise known as The Anix – has joined forces with manufacturing and design development company DSPTCH to create a radical new take on the guitar strap, which they say will “reinvent” the humble accessory.

Identifying an opportunity to redevelop a piece of guitar gear that has remained relatively unchanged in recent years, Smith’s new design alters the strap mechanics, allowing for rapid height adjustments that can be achieved mid-performance.

Another functional appointment to the fresh strap is the appearance of a modular design, meaning guitarists can combine interchangeable components from multiple units to create their own personalized piece.

Construction-wise, the new strap boasts materials that its makers claim have never been seen before on existing designs, utilizing Biothane webbing and a Fidlock magnetic fastener for powerful stabilization and an easy-to-use customizing experience.

Taking a close-up look at the strap also reveals a wipeable, nonporous surface that promises to be easy to clean and resistant to sweat and odor absorption.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: The Anix) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: The Anix) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: The Anix) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: The Anix) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: The Anix)

Said Brandon Smith, “The DSPTCH collaboration brings the guitar strap into the 21st century to match the current technological landscape a modern player resides in, using ultra-high-tech materials never before soon on a guitar strap.

“This is a demonstration of functional technology that enhances the interaction between the artist and guitar, and brings an element of desirability into a product category that has never existed before,” he continued. “The end result is equal parts art and performance, and truly feels like a step into the future.”

Richard Liu of DSPTCH echoed Smith’s statement, commenting, “Partnering with The Anix was one of those rare occasions where the stars aligned and what he was able to create with his special edition modular guitar strap made the project come alive.”

The Anix/DSPTCH guitar straps will be available to on March 26 at 9am PST from DSPTCH’s website, with every launch-day order also receiving a custom set of The Anix/DSPTCH/Fender guitar picks.