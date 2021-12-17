The Awards Issue 2021: inside the new issue of Total Guitar

Back in November, TG conducted a poll to ask readers of GuitarWorld.com to vote for their favourite guitarist of 2021. The winner and runners up are revealed inside the mag this month. Also as part of this special issue, we pick out 2021’s finest songs, riffs and solos, and give special awards for the best album and TG’s guitar icon of the year. Plus we round up the year’s best gear, revealing 25 of TG’s favourite guitars, amps and pedals which had us GAS-ing to part with our cash.

Interviews

Idles:

With two guitarists experimenting with new techniques and the mother of all pedalboards, this is how Idles reinvented their sound

Volbeat

The power of Volbeat comes from Michael Poulsen’s mighty riffs. But as a self-taught player, he admits: “I’m pretty terrible at solos!”

Courtney Barnett

Courtney Barnett is the singer-songwriter who doesn’t identify as one. Her secret weapon: “My ‘guitarmonies’...”

Cover Feature: The Total Guitar Awards 2021

2021: The Year In Guitar

Albums, songs, riffs and solos of 2021

The best guitarists of 2021, as voted by you!

Gear of the year!

Learn To Play

ZZ Top – Sharp Dressed Man

REM – Everybody Hurts

Tash Sultana – Jungle

Slipknot – The Chapeltown Rag

Reviewed

Epiphone Joe Bonamassa Lazarus 1959 Les Paul Standard

Epiphone BB King Lucille

Rapier 33 electric guitar

LTD EX Black Metal electric guitar

Blackstar Dept. 10 Boost

Guitar Lessons

Quick-Start Guitar: Begin your guitar-playing journey here with our beginner’s lesson on essential chords and techniques

Open-position powerchords: Make easy changes to five chords you already know to master riff rock and classic metal

