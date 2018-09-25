The Beatles Announce 50th Anniversary 'White Album' Box Set

The Beatles’ self-titled 1968 effort, better known as the White Album, will receive a deluxe box set reissue on November 9 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of its original release.

The original 30-track album has been remixed by Giles Martin (son of Beatles producer George Martin) and engineer Sam Okell in stereo and 5.1 surround audio, and the set is rounded out by extras including 27 early acoustic demos and 50 session takes, most of which have never before been released.

The White Album will be available in Super Deluxe 7-disc, Deluxe 4LP, Deluxe 3CD and 2LP editions. The Super Deluxe version features a 164-page hardcover book with rare photos, handwritten lyric reproductions, previously unpublished photos of recording sheets and tape boxes and essays by Paul McCartney and others. The Super Deluxe and Deluxe iterations also include the legendary Esher demos—27 unplugged tracks recorded at George Harrison’s home in Esher, Surrey, England, in May, 1968, many of which have remained unreleased to this day.

“We had left Sgt. Pepper’s band to play in his sunny Elysian Fields and were now striding out in new directions without a map,” says Paul McCartney in his written introduction for the new White Album releases.

Explains Giles Martin in his written introduction: “In remixing the White Album, we’ve tried to bring you as close as possible to the Beatles in the studio. We’ve peeled back the layers of the ‘Glass Onion’ with the hope of immersing old and new listeners into one of the most diverse and inspiring albums ever made.”

Check out a trailer for the White Album reissue above, as well as full track listing for the Super Deluxe edition below. Pre-order information can be found here.

The White Album Super Deluxe Edition Track Listing:

CD 1: White Album 2018 Stereo Mix

"Back in the U.S.S.R.”

"Dear Prudence”

"Glass Onion”

"Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”

"Wild Honey Pie”

"The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill”

"While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

"Happiness is a Warm Gun”

"Martha My Dear”

"I’m So Tired”

"Blackbird”

"Piggies”

"Rocky Raccoon”

"Don’t Pass Me By”

"Why Don’t We Do It In the Road?”

"I Will”

“Julia”

CD 2: White Album 2018 Stereo Mix

“Birthday”

“Yer Blues”

“Mother Nature’s Son”

“Everybody’s Got Something to Hide”

“Except Me and My Monkey”

“Sexy Sadie”

“Helter Skelter”

“Long, Long, Long”

“Revolution I”

“Honey Pie”

“Savoy Truffle”

“Cry Baby Cry”

“Revolution 9”

“Good Night”

CD 3: Esher Demos

“Back in the U.S.S.R.”

“Dear Prudence”

“Glass Onion”

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”

“The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill”

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

“Happiness is a Warm Gun”

“I’m So Tired”

“Blackbird”

“Piggies”

“Rocky Raccoon”

“Julia”

“Yer Blues”

“Mother Nature’s Son”

“Everybody’s Got Something to Hide”

“Except Me and My Monkey”

“Sexy Sadie”

“Revolution”

“Honey Pie”

“Cry Baby Cry”

“Sour Milk Sea”

“Junk”

“Child of Nature”

“Circles”

“Mean Mr. Mustard”

“Polythene Pam”

“Not Guilty”

“What’s the New Mary Jane”

CD 4: Sessions

“Revolution I” (Take 18)

“A Beginning” (Take 4) / “Don’t Pass Me By” (Take 7)

“Blackbird” (Take 28)

“Everybody’s Got Something to Hide”

“Except Me and My Monkey” (Unnumbered rehearsal)

“Good Night” (Unnumbered rehearsal)

“Good Night” (Take 10 with a guitar part from Take 5)

“Good Night” (Take 22)

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” (Take 3)

“Revolution” (Unnumbered rehearsal)

“Revolution” (Take 14 – Instrumental backing track)

“Cry Baby Cry” (Unnumbered rehearsal)

“Helter Skelter” (First version – Take 2)

CD 5: Sessions

“Sexy Sadie” (Take 3)

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (Acoustic version – Take 2)

“Hey Jude” (Take 1)

“St. Louis Blues” (Studio jam)

“Not Guilty” (Take 102)

“Mother Nature’s Son” (Take 15)

“Yer Blues” (Take 5 with guide vocal)

“What’s the New Mary Jane” (Take 1)

“Rocky Raccoon” (Take 8)

“Back in the U.S.S.R.” (Take 5 – Instrumental backing track)

“Dear Prudence” (Vocal, guitar & drums)

“Let It Be” (Unnumbered rehearsal)

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (Third version – Take 27)

“(You’re so Square) Baby, I Don’t Care” (Studio jam)

“Helter Skelter” (Second version – Take 17)

“Glass Onion” (Take 10)

CD 6: Sessions

“I Will” (Take 13)

“Blue Moon” (Studio jam)

“I Will” (Take 29)

“Step Inside Love” (Studio jam)

“Los Paranoias” (Studio jam)

“Can You Take Me Back? (Take 1)

“Birthday” (Take 2 – Instrumental backing track)

“Piggies” (Take 12 – Instrumental backing track)

“Happiness is a Warm Gun” (Take 19)

“Honey Pie” (Instrumental backing track)

“Savoy Truffle” (Instrumental backing track)

“Martha My Dear” (Without brass and strings)

“Long, Long, Long” (Take 44)

“I’m So Tired” (Take 7)

“I’m So Tired” (Take 14)

“The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill” (Take 2)

“Why don’t we do it in the road?” (Take 5)

“Julia” (Two rehearsals)

“The Inner Light” (Take 6 – Instrumental backing track)

“Lady Madonna” (Take 2 – Piano and drums)

“Lady Madonna” (Backing vocals from take 3)

“Across the Universe” (Take 6)

Blu-ray:

PCM Stereo (2018 Stereo Mix)

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (2018)

Dolby True HD 5.1 (2018)

Mono (2018 Direct Transfer)