“One of the holy grails of historic Beatles guitars”: George Harrison’s Futurama – which starred in over 300 early Beatles shows, including the Fab Four’s historic Hamburg tour – is heading to auction

By
published

The oddball electric – which originally went up for auction back in 2019 – was also used on the Fab Four's first official Polydor recordings, having featured heavily during their early Cavern Club gigs

George Harrison&#039;s Futurama electric guitar
(Image credit: Astrid Kirchherr photographic print of The Beatles / Adam Kenrick)

George Harrison’s historic Futurama – which he played extensively across more than 324 Beatles performances – is going up for auction for a second time.

Julien’s Auctions announced the sale during an official unveiling event today (Thursday 3 October) in Liverpool, during which it called the oddball electric guitar “one of the holy grails of historic Beatles guitars”.

Image 1 of 4
George Harrison's Futurama electric guitar
(Image credit: Julien's)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.