The Big Dawg is back: American Idol’s Randy Jackson rejoins Journey as bassist

Journey recently parted with bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith, firing the two longtime members following a “coup” in which founding electric guitar player Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain alleged the two had attempted to wrest control of the band’s trademark.

Now, Schon has revealed Valory and Smith’s replacements – and it’s a killer rhythm section, to be sure.

Stepping into the drum slot is Narada Michael Walden, the former Mahavishnu Orchestra member who has also played with ace guitarists like Jeff Beck, Allan Holdsworth and Robert Fripp.

On bass, meanwhile, is the Big Dawg himself, American Idol judge Randy Jackson.

Jackson, for his part, is returning for his second run with Journey, having replaced Valory once before to perform on the band’s 1986 album, Raised On Radio, as well as the subsequent tour.

In an Instagram post to announce Jackson’s return, guitarist Neal Schon wrote: “Ok Friends word is out! Randy Jackson RJ the Big Dawg is our new Bass player again.”

Ok Friends word is out ! @randyjackson RJ the Big Dawg is our new Bass player again 💪🏾🕶 Neal Schon Music A photo posted by @nealschon on May 23, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT

In a separate post Schon welcomed Walden to the band, writing, “The J Boyz will have a new Strut.”

The new lineup made their debut with a socially distanced performance of the classic Don’t Stop Believin’ as part of the UNICEF Won’t Stop fundraiser concert.

You can check it out above.