The Darkness announce new album, Motorheart, reveal full UK tour in 2021

UK glam rock stalwarts The Darkness have announced a brand-new album, Motorheart.

Arriving October 15 via Cooking Vinyl, the album – which follows 2019's Easter is Cancelled – promises “trademark blazing guitar riffs and solos, soaring falsetto and immeasurable rock 'n' roll extravagance”. Its first single is yet to be revealed, but is reportedly set to drop next month.

In addition, the band have announced a full UK tour in November/December 2021 with British Lion, the solo side project of Iron Maiden bass player Steve Harris. Watch the tour's teaser trailer below:

“Yes, we, The Darkness, are the fuck back on tour, praise Satan's better half,” says bandleader Justin Hawkins. “Come and party with us like it's the last orders at the last chance saloon. Which it may well be, but I wouldn't like to comment any further on that.

“Get in kids, it's the Darkness, plus British Lion – Steve Harris's top rock band who are guaranteed to blow your socks straight up your welcoming asses... See you down the front, connoisseurs of the finest that life has to offer...”

The new album is available for pre-order now in multiple formats, including Deluxe CD with bonus tracks, exclusive color LP and tape. Those who pre-order the album before June 10 will gain access to pre-sale tickets for the upcoming tour.

See below for a full list of dates on the Motorheart UK Tour 2021.

November:

17th – Brighton Dome, Brighton

19th – Winter Gardens, Margate

20th – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

21st – Cliffs Pavillion, Southend

23rd – UEA, Norwich

24th – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

26th – The Hexagon, Reading

27th – The Great Hall, Cardiff

29th – The Great Hall, Exeter

30th – G Live, Guilford

December

2nd – O2 Academy, Liverpool

3rd – Academy, Manchester

4th – Bonus Arena, Hull

6th – The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent

7th – O2 Academy, Bristol

9th – Barrowlands, Glasgow

10th – O2 Academy, Newcastle

11th – O2 Academy, Leeds

13th – Rock City, Nottingham

14th – O2 Academy, Birmingham

16th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

17th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London