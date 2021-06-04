The Darkness announce new album, Motorheart, reveal full UK tour in 2021

UK glam rock stalwarts The Darkness have announced a brand-new album, Motorheart.
Arriving October 15 via Cooking Vinyl, the album – which follows 2019's Easter is Cancelled – promises “trademark blazing guitar riffs and solos, soaring falsetto and immeasurable rock 'n' roll extravagance”. Its first single is yet to be revealed, but is reportedly set to drop next month.
In addition, the band have announced a full UK tour in November/December 2021 with British Lion, the solo side project of Iron Maiden bass player Steve Harris. Watch the tour's teaser trailer below:
“Yes, we, The Darkness, are the fuck back on tour, praise Satan's better half,” says bandleader Justin Hawkins. “Come and party with us like it's the last orders at the last chance saloon. Which it may well be, but I wouldn't like to comment any further on that.
“Get in kids, it's the Darkness, plus British Lion – Steve Harris's top rock band who are guaranteed to blow your socks straight up your welcoming asses... See you down the front, connoisseurs of the finest that life has to offer...”
The new album is available for pre-order now in multiple formats, including Deluxe CD with bonus tracks, exclusive color LP and tape. Those who pre-order the album before June 10 will gain access to pre-sale tickets for the upcoming tour.
See below for a full list of dates on the Motorheart UK Tour 2021.
November:
- 17th – Brighton Dome, Brighton
- 19th – Winter Gardens, Margate
- 20th – O2 Academy, Bournemouth
- 21st – Cliffs Pavillion, Southend
- 23rd – UEA, Norwich
- 24th – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- 26th – The Hexagon, Reading
- 27th – The Great Hall, Cardiff
- 29th – The Great Hall, Exeter
- 30th – G Live, Guilford
December
- 2nd – O2 Academy, Liverpool
- 3rd – Academy, Manchester
- 4th – Bonus Arena, Hull
- 6th – The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent
- 7th – O2 Academy, Bristol
- 9th – Barrowlands, Glasgow
- 10th – O2 Academy, Newcastle
- 11th – O2 Academy, Leeds
- 13th – Rock City, Nottingham
- 14th – O2 Academy, Birmingham
- 16th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London
- 17th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London