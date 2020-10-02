The Dave Grohl vs. Nandi Bushell battle heats up as Bushell releases new song, Rock and Grohl

The Dave Grohl vs. Nandi Bushell musical battle rages on, and clearly the 10-year-old Bushell is not going down without a fight.

The pre-teen musician and viral sensation has penned and performed a new song dedicated to the Foo Fighters frontman, Rock and Grohl, which features the call-to-arm chorus, “rock ‘n’ roll’s my love / rock ‘n’ roll’s my soul / rock ‘n’ roll will help me change the world.”

At the end of the performance, which sees Bushell singing and playing electric guitar, bass, drums and keyboards, she stares into the camera from behind the drum kit and sneers, “Checkmate.”

A little background here: In August, Bushell posted a drum cover of the Foo Fighters’ Everlong and invited Grohl to a drum-off.

Grohl, in a very Grohl-ian move, quickly took her up on the challenge, posting his own drum performance of the song – the first time he’d played Everlong on the kit since recording it in 1997.

Grohl then invited Bushell to play Them Crooked Vultures’ Dead End Friends, which she did. Grohl admitted defeat, but warned Bushell, “Buckle up, ‘cuz I have something special in mind…”

That something special? A song written entirely about Bushell, with Grohl handling guitar, bass, drums and vocals and hailing Bushell as “the queen of rock ’n’ roll.”

Which brings us to the present, and Bushell’s new Rock and Grohl.

"Mr. Grohl," Bushell said in a message included with the video, "the song you wrote for me was truly, truly epic! You really are legendary! I wrote a song for you to say thank you! I made up and played all the instrument parts myself, just like you! It’s called Rock and Grohl, The Epic Battle!

"I hope you love my song as much as I love your song for me! Whoever wins this round, it’s been an honor to battle you. The Rock Gods of old are happy!"

Your move, Dave…