The Edge and Bono join forces with DJ Martin Garrix for EDM-flavored track, We Are The People

Ahead of this year’s Euro 2020 football competition, which was pushed back 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bono and The Edge have teamed up with DJ Martin Garrix to unveil the event’s official song, We Are The People.

The song, which will be performed at the Euro’s opening ceremony on June 11, sees the U2 pair partner their trademark dotted-eighth delays and oversized vocal hooks with the Dutch deck whiz’s arena-filling drum drops and wall-shaking chordal sweeps.

In what would initially pass as a classic U2 number, The Edge locks into a pristine digital delay pedal to offer up a trademark lead lick during the opening exchanges, working his way up and down scale shapes while Bono brings his commanding vocals to the table.

The track then takes a relatively tame EDM-infused turn, with Garrix offering up a wall of synth pads and electronic chords, both of which set the track on its way towards its not-too-over-the-top drop.

Without the aid of the remaining U2 members – bass guitar wizard Adam Clayton and rhythm king Larry Mullen Jr. – Garrix layers on the momentum-building clap samples and punchy four-to-the-floor drum stabs, with The Edge underpinning the entire track with his ever-present guitar line.

Said Garrix in a Tweet, “Can’t believe to finally share this song with you guys.. Working with Bono & The Edge from U2 on the official song for Euro 2020 has been the craziest experience and I’m so proud of it. Hope you all enjoy it and enjoy the tournament!”

We Are The People is available to stream and download on all platforms now.