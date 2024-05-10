“I was really delving into the nuance of why a guitar sounds the way it does”: One of The Edge's personal Strats is up for auction for a good cause




The Edge Strat is expected to sell for $75,000, benefiting Venice Family Clinic's mission to fund critical healthcare services in LA

Left - The Edge from U2 perform at Stade de France on July 26, 2017 in Paris, France; Right - A Fender The Edge Stratocaster electric guitar
(Image credit: Left - David Wolff - Patrick/Getty Images;Right - Guitarist)

The Edge's signature Stratocaster – inspired by his all-time favorite guitar, his 1973 black Strat – was released in 2016 and promised to capture his signature tone. Now discontinued, one of the U2 guitarist's personal signature Strats has been donated to a charity auction.

The guitar has been played by The Edge at home and in his demo studio. It comes with the original Fender The Edge case, and will also be signed by The Edge.

