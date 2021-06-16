The Edge launches signature guitar strap to raise money for refugee women

U2 guitarist the Edge has launched a signature guitar strap, whose proceeds will go towards employment and support for refugee women.

Produced in conjunction with charity Love Welcomes, the Edge’s strap includes an orange strip of upcycled life vest worn by refugees during their journey across the Mediterranean sea, and is hand-sewn by refugee women supported by the charity.

Each individually numbered strap is unique and includes the message ‘Love Welcomes’, as well as ‘the Edge’ written in morse code. You may have already spotted it in the video for Bono, the Edge and Martin Garrix’s Euro 2020 anthem, We Are the People.

(Image credit: Love Welcomes)

“What might seem like a simple thing, the purchase of a guitar strap or any of the beautiful, handmade products available through this initiative, is much more than that,” says the Edge.

“It is an investment in the future. The future of independent, confident, skilled women who are rebuilding their lives and the lives of their families. With this guitar strap I hope to help Love Welcomes create employment for refugees but also I want to give musicians a chance to show solidarity with the victims of forced migration.”

The Edge x Love Welcomes straps are available to preorder now for £75 (approx $105) from Love Welcomes. The first 500 straps sold include a personally signed postcard from the Edge.