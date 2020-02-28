The Fibonacci Fibonacci is an archtop so nice they named it twice

London-based boutique builder Fibonacci Guitars has released its newest model, the, um, Fibonacci.

The impressively-appointed, fully hollow double cut archtop acoustic-electric guitar boasts a hand-carved AAA spruce top, hand-carved mahogany back, sides and neck and ebony fingerboard with 22 Jescar EVO Gold frets.

Other features include solid maple binding, floating pickguard, Gotoh tuners, nitrocellulose finish and gold, floating trapeze-type tailpiece (floating ebony can be swapped in as well).

The Fibonacci is fitted with a single floating “Micro Stealth” Krivo pickup, hand made by Jason Krivo Flores in Portland.

The Fibonacci Fibonacci is available for £3,499 (approx. $4,490).

For more information, head to Fibonacci (just type it in once).