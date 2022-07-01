The Greatest Guitar Albums Of All Time: Inside the new issue of Total Guitar

Also in issue 360! Interviews: Jimmy Page, Matt Tuck, Samantha Fish, Mark Tremonti, Joe Satriani, Jake Kiszka and more! Reviews: Epiphone Jerry Cantrell signature Les Paul Custom Wino & Prophecy, Boss RE-2 Space Echo, Positive Grid Spark Mini amp, TC Electronic SCF Gold stereo chorus/flanger pedal. Learn songs by Thin Lizzy, Foals and Post Malone!

Cover Feature:

This month, Total Guitar has conducted a series of polls on GuitarWorld.com to decide the greatest guitar albums of all time. With a poll for each decade from the 60s to the 2010s and 2020s, a staggering 150,000 votes were cast! Inside the mag you'll find an epic 50+ page cover feature profiling the guitar playing on the top 10 albums of each decade, with every number one getting an in-depth examination, either from the guitarist who made the record or a player notably influenced by it. And you can pick up a few playing tips along the way with our tab lessons.

Interviews:

Samantha Fish

"It's mind-boggling!" – Samantha Fish hails the album voted the greatest of the 1960s

Jimmy Page

"We were firing on all cylinders!" – Led Zeppelin's legendary guitarist reveals how he created the masterpiece that topped Total Guitars 70s poll

Joe Satriani

"It sounds like so much fun!" – One shred icon salutes the work of another, as we analyse the no.1 album of the 80s

Matt Tuck

"It's a phenomenon!" – One half of Bullet For My Valentine's twin-axe attack, Matt Tuck explains how TG's greatest album of the 90s influence him

Mark Tremonti

"It has a lot of emotion!" – Mark Tremonti on the album that saved Alter Bridge

Jake Kiszka

"We were exploding with creativity!" – Jake Kiszka on creating classic rock for a new generation

Learn To Play:

Thin Lizzy - The Boys Are Back In Town

Foals - Wake Me Up

Post Malone - Circles

Reviews:

Positive Grid Spark Mini amp

Epiphone Jerry Cantrell signature Les Paul Custom Wino & Prophecy

Boss RE-2 Space Echo

TC Electronic SCF Gold stereo chorus/flanger pedal

Plus!

First Steps In Guitar: Funk guitar techniques for beginners

