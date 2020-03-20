The Guardian is "a gig bag with the soul of a hardshell case"

Guardian Cases has released the 600 series of electric and acoustic guitar bags, which the company touts as "a gig bag with the soul of a hardshell case."

The new bags boast 18mm ultra-dense foam with an inner liner of corrugated plastic and a non-scratch black interior.

There’s also hook-and-loop neck support to secure the guitar neck inside the bag for additional security, as well as a soft comfort handle and dual backpack straps with airflow back and shoulder pads.

The 600 bags are available for electric guitar and bass, as well as dreadnought, 000, 0 and classical acoustic guitar sizes, for $89.99.

For more information, head to Guardian Cases.