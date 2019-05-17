The Hives Release First New Song in Four Years, “I’m Alive”

Sweden’s the Hives have released their first song in four years, “I’m Alive.” You can listen to the track, which will be made available as a limited edition double A-side vinyl seven-inch June 28 via Third Man Records, above.

“I'm Alive," was produced by Dave Sardy and recorded in Los Angeles. According to Hives frontman Pelle Almqvist, "'I'm Alive' is a song about crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance that sounds like crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance because it is a band crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance. Use it in your own life to help you obliterate your own resistance!"

“I’m Alive“ is the Hives’ first new music since 2015’s stand-alone single, "Blood Red Moon.”

The band begins a North American tour with Refused on May 18 at Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall.

For more information or to purchase tickets, head here.