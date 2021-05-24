Teenage punk-rockers The Linda Lindas sign with Epitaph after riotous song Racist Sexist Boy goes viral

Teenage punk outfit The Linda Lindas have signed to Epitaph Records after footage of their anti-racism track Racist Sexist Boy went viral last week.

The clip shows the LA four-piece playing the riotous cut – which was written by drummer Mila and bassist Eloise about an experience Mila had with racism at school – at the Los Angeles Public Library.

“A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy in my class came up to me and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people,” Mila explains in the video below. “After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience.”

Following the viral video, guitar heavyweights Tom Morello and Thurston Moore voiced their support of the track, with Morello writing on Twitter, “Song of the day!” and Moore writing, “Song of 2021 so far... by far! Total inspiration is ageless.”

While The Linda Lindas might be a new name to many, they've been around in LA's punk scene for some time, opening for the likes of Bikini Kill, Best Coast and Money Mark in the past, and recently cropped up in 2021 Netflix movie, Moxie.

In 2019, Eloise joined LA punk veterans The Dils at Save Music In Chinatown 17 to perform their track Class War. It was the first time the track had been played live since 1979.

Formed in 2018, The Linda Lindas say their music channels “the spirit of original punk, power pop, and new wave through today's ears, eyes, and minds.”

You can pick up a copy of the band's debut self-titled EP over on their Bandcamp page.