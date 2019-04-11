The Marcus King Band Share New "Goodbye Carolina" Video

The Marcus King Band have shared the video for “Goodbye Carolina,” off their recently released album, Carolina Confessions. The clip, directed by Tess Lafia and shot in Nashville, is the band’s first official music video. You can check it out above.

Said King of the song, "With all my material, I like the listener to draw their own conclusion as to the meaning of the lyrics; I want the song to be what it means to you. That being said, ‘Goodbye Carolina’ came to me in a daydream, an apparition of a dear songwriter friend we had lost only a year prior. I wrote from his perspective, and often feel the song was written through me. The lyrics simultaneously describe my need to break out and escape bad memories, loss and pain associated with my hometown, using the state as a personification of things I decided to leave behind.”

The Marcus King Band have also continued to announce new tour dates in support of Carolina Confessions, including a stop at Woodstock 50. You can check out the full itinerary below.

The Marcus King Band tour dates:

April 12 – Tokyo, JP @ Billboard Live Tokyo

April 15 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory

April 17 – Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Social Club

April 18 – Byron Bay, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

April 19 – Byron Bay, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

April 21 – Byron Bay, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

April 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Tuck Fest

April 27 – North Charleston, SC @ Trondossa Music Festival

May 3 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans – Nolafunk Series

May 4 – New Orleans, LA @ The Howlin' Wolf - Nolafunk Series

May 6 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

May 8 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

May 9 – Austin, TX @ Emo's

May 11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs

May 19 – Dana Point, CA @ Doheny Blues Festival

May 23 – Cumberland, MD @ DelFest

May 24 – Thornville, OH @ Dark Star Jubilee

May 25 – Axton, VA @ Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival

May 31 – Rouyn-Norandam, QC @ Centre De Congres De Rouyn-Noranda

June 2 – Augusta, NJ @ Michael Arnone's Crawfish Fest

June 5-7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

June 10 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival

June 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

June 13 – Enschede, Netherlands @ Metropool

June 15 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

June 16 – Holmfirth, UK @ Holmfirth Picturedrome

June 18 – Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe

June 19 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

June 21 – Kent, UK - Black Deer Festival.

June 23 – Dortmund, Germany @ Musiktheater Piano

June 24 – Hannover, Germany @ Musikzentrum

June 26 – Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo Club

June 27 – Odense, Denmark @ Tinderbox Festival

June 29 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter Festival

July 4 – Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival

July 6 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre

July 9 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center*

July 11 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Stage at Bayside

July 12—Snowshoe, WV @ 4848 Festival

July 13 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center for the Performing Arts

July 19 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha*

July 20 – Gleason, WI @ Moon Dance Music Festival

July 25 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion*

July 26 – Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the PA*

July 27 – Canadaigua, NY @ CMAC PAC*

July 28 – Scranton, PA @ The Peach Music Festival

August 1 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum*

August 2 – Village of Clarkson, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre*

August 9 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Ars Center*

August 10 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion*

August 11 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*

August 15 – Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena*

August 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*

August 17 – Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage*

August 18 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50th Anniversary Music and Arts Festival

August 22 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena*

August 23 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena*

August 24 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center*

August 29 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center*

August 31 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater*

September 21-22 – Ashbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

*w/ Chris Stapleton