The Pick Puck might be the smartest pick-holding solution yet

We all know how elusive guitar picks can be. You buy a pack of 12 and two days later you're scouring the back of the couch because you're all out. Or you drop your pick whilst playing, and it disappears into a wormhole never to be seen again.

Pick loss is a guitarist's scourge, but with the Pick Puck, Thalia Capos aims to provide a simple solution to keep all those pesky runaways in one place.

Featuring non-adhesive suction technology that mimics the surface of a gecko's foot, the Pick Puck sticks to any surface on a guitar, and features foam around the side to hold picks of any thickness.

Available in a range of exotic woods and shells, the Pick Puck also comes in a variety of Thalia inlay designs, including Save the Bees, Celtic Cross, Old Glory, Tree of Life and more.

In addition to the regular-sized version, Thalia is also offering the Pick Puck Mini, which is roughly the size of a speed knob on an electric guitar.

The Pick Puck is available for pre-order now – price depends on size and design chosen – and ships starting March 8. For more information, head to Thalia Capos.