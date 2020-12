Wishbone Workshop has introduced the Pickport Studio, a guitar pick holder that mounts to any guitar or bass without the need for drilling holes or any other alterations.

The Pickport can be attached to headstocks, strap buttons, volume or tone knobs, any pickguard mounting screw location and even, as Wishbone says, Stratocaster jack plates.

It's available now for $9.99, with an introductory offer that includes a Gravity pick, itself worth $5.

For more information, head to The Wishbone Workshop.