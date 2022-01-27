Radiohead side project The Smile premiere ethereal new single, The Smoke

The Smile – the British trio comprised of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner – have released a new single, The Smoke.

A dreamy funk-by-way-of-Krautrock jam driven by an infectious bass guitar line from Yorke and Greenwood's spacious horn and woodwind arrangements, it stands in stark contrast to the post-punk fury of their debut single, You Will Never Work In Television Again.

You can hear the song – and check out its appropriately opaque music video, directed by Mark Jenkin – below.

The Smoke was first premiered at The Smile's Live at Worthy Farm performance in May 2021, and will likely feature on the band's as-yet-untitled debut album, which Greenwood told the NME in September was "just about finished."

Just as on all of Radiohead's albums for the last 25 years, production duties for The Smile's debut full-length will be handled by Nigel Godrich.

The band are also set to perform their first three open-to-the-public shows this weekend, with three performances in 24 hours at Magazine London on January 29 and January 30. The trio will play before a seated, sold-out crowd, but all three of the shows will also be broadcast in real time via a livestream.

Those wishing to watch livestreams of the shows can purchase tickets to view them online, or at a number of independent venues and cinemas in the UK, Europe and the United States.

You can see a full list of the participating venues and theaters, and purchase tickets for one of the livestreams, at The Smile's website.