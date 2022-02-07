The Who announce 29-date The Who Hits Back North American tour

The Who have announced they will be hitting the road this year as part of their "The Who Hits Back!" tour.

Spanning 29 dates across a number of states including Florida, Texas and Ohio, it will be the iconic rock ‘n’ roll outfit’s first time in America since 2019’s Moving On! tour.

The Who Hits Back has been divided into Spring and Fall legs, and will kick off on April 22 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, California, before concluding its first collection of dates on May 28 at Bethel Woods Center of the Arts, New York.

There will be a four-month summer break in the tour, which will continue on October 2 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. The Fall leg of The Who Hits Back will come to an end on November 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

Other notable dates include a performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden on May 26 and an appearance at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on April 30.

(Image credit: The Who)

Founding members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will be joined by The Who’s current crop of players, including electric guitar player Simon Townshend, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey, keys players Loren Gold and Emily Marshall and backing vocalist Billy Nichols.

Orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, along with violinist Katie Jacoby and cellist Audrey Snyder, will also hit the road in support of The Who. No official support acts have yet been announced for the tour, which is being produced by Live Nation.

Together, the group will dip into The Who’s melting pot of hits, offering up renditions of both tracks taken from the group’s celebrated repertoire and their most recent studio LP, 2019’s Who.

“Pete and I said we’d be back,” commented Roger Daltrey, “but we didn't think we'd have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around.

“So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together – the band, the crew and the fans,” he added. “We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how: by giving it everything we got.”

Tickets go on general sale on February 11 at 10am local time via Live Nation.

A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Spring

April 22: Hard Rock Live / Hollywood, FL*

April 24: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena / Jacksonville, FL

April 27: Amalie Arena / Tampa, FL

April 30: New Orleans Jazz Festival*

May 3: Moody Center / Austin, TX

May 5: American Airlines Center / Dallas, TX

May 8: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion / The Woodlands, TX

May 10: Paycom Center / Oklahoma City, OK

May 13: FedExForum / Memphis, TN

May 15: TQL Stadium / Cincinnati, OH

May 18: TD Garden / Boston, MA

May 20: Wells Fargo Center / Philadelphia, PA

May 23: Capital One Arena / Washington, D.C.

May 26: Madison Square Garden / New York City, NY

May 28: Bethel Woods Center of the Arts / Bethel, NY

*Not a Live Nation date

Fall