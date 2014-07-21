Theory of a Deadman Premiere New Album, ‘Savages’

Canadian hard-rock band Theory of a Deadman will release their new album, Savages, July 29 via Roadrunner Records. In anticipation, the band has teamed up with GuitarWorld.com to premiere the entire album stream right here, right now. Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments!

To pre-order Savages, visit iTunes or Roadrunner Records' webstore. For more on Theory of a Deadman, visit their website and follow them on Facebook.

