Thieves Steal Several Guitars from Home of Rob Zombie Guitarist John 5

John 5, best known as Rob Zombie's guitarist, took to Twitter this morning to announce that he has been robbed. Of course, several expensive guitars (and a banjo) were stolen.

"Unfortunately our house was robbed today," John 5 wrote. "We accidentally didn't put the alarm on, so some assholes got lucky! We will post more pictures of more guitars, these are all the pictures we have now. I just want to put it out there, just in case anyone comes across these items. Whoever did this will get caught hopefully one day!"

John later added a note about other stolen items: "A whole lots of my Rob Zombie awards and such, and my laptop — more info on Facebook."

Anyone with info about the stolen items should reach out to John 5 via his Facebook page (See link above) or Twitter account.

Here's the photo he posted this morning: