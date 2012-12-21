Thin Lizzy Members to Record as Black Star Riders

Back in the fall, when it was announced that the latest incarnation of Thin Lizzy had plans to hit the studio, many fans wondered if they would record under the Thin Lizzy moniker.

The band made clear in October that they would not record using the name out of respect for late Lizzy bassist Phil Lynott, who passed away in 1986.

Now, it's been made official that the band will hit the studio next month with producer Kevin Shirley (Aerosmith, Rush, Iron Maiden) to record their debut album as Black Star Riders.

"We are all very excited about the music that we have created for Black Star Riders,"says vocalist Ricky Warwick. "The synergy between the five of us has been phenomenal and I can't wait for the world to hear these songs."

The lineup is rounded out by bassist Marco Mendoza, drummer Jimmy DeGrasso and guitarists Scott Gorham and Damon Johnson.

The debut album from Black Star Riders is expected in 2013 via Nuclear Blast Records.