This is the guy who bought all of Dave Mustaine’s guitars from his massive Reverb sale

Best of 2019: Dave Mustaine’s Reverb gear shop went live last week, and the roughly 20 electric guitars, including many Dean signature and prototype models, sold fast - very fast.

So fast, in fact, that people began speculating as to just where they went, with some questioning if bots or other agents played a role in the sale.

Anyone is going to be able to come here, touch these guitars, play these guitars and record with these guitars Keith Gannon

As it turns out, the guitars did indeed all go to one spot, and that spot is Essex Recording Studios, just outside of London, UK.

Now, in a lengthy YouTube video, Essex owner Keith Gannon has explained why and how he purchased all (or most - he believes he didn’t get two of them) of Mustaine’s guitars from the Reverb shop.

First and foremost, Gannon says, he’s a Megadeth super-fan. But beyond that, he wanted to bring these guitars to his studio so that “anyone is going to be able to come here, touch these guitars, play these guitars and record with these guitars.”

In addition to having the guitars available for use at his studio, Gannon says he will also be producing detailed videos on each of the models, outlining specs and features and demo-ing the instruments.

As for how he managed to get the guitars? As Gannon explains, he got cash on hand by selling a car and some of his own instruments prior to the Reverb shop going live, and then used his past experience as a buyer at auto auctions to nab everything quickly.

In addition to Gannon’s video, Trogly’s Guitar Show has uploaded a clip detailing some of the instruments that Gannon purchased, which you can also watch above.

Furthermore, Trogly’s speculates that, just as Mustaine sold off much of his Jackson signature gear when he became a Dean signature artist, this current sale might be in preparation for a rumored move by Mustaine to the Gibson family.

In the meantime, Gannon invites anyone interested in playing one of Mustaine’s guitars to come out to his studio and give it a whirl. And if that sounds like too big of a trip? He also reports that he’ll eventually be putting all the instruments up for sale again.

Otherwise, as Gannon says at the end of his video, “If you’ve got any more questions, comments, hate - we love those hate comments - leave ‘em in the comments section.”