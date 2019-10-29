Dave Mustaine is selling a trove of guitars and other personal gear… who’s buying?

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is the latest artist to partner with Reverb.com to sell a vast array of gear from his personal collection.

The partnership, dubbed the Official Dave Mustaine Reverb Shop, launches on Monday, November 4, and is packed with nearly 150 items, including electric guitars, amps, drum gear, pro audio equipment and more used by Mustaine live and in the studio throughout his career.

The Reverb shop will feature more than 20 Mustaine signature guitars, including a Dean Dave Mustaine Signature “Holy Grail” V (#1 of 33), Dean Dave Mustaine Signature Zero Korina (#10 of 50), signed 2007 Dean Dave Mustaine Signature Silver V Prototype, Dean Dave Mustaine Signature Black Double Neck VMNT used onstage and Dean Dave Mustaine Signature Matte Black V used extensively for touring.

Image 1 of 4 Dean Dave Mustaine Signature “Holy Grail” V (#1 of 33) (Image credit: courtesy of Reverb.com) Image 2 of 4 Dean Dave Mustaine Signature Zero Korina (#10 of 50) (Image credit: courtesy of Reverb.com) Image 3 of 4 2007 Dean Dave Mustaine Signature Silver V Prototype (signed) (Image credit: courtesy of Reverb.com) Image 4 of 4 Dean Dave Mustaine Signature Matte Black V (Image credit: courtesy of Reverb.com)

Other items include several Marshall EL34 100/100 Dual Monoblock amps, including one that is autographed and another with Mustaine’s personal settings still marked on it; various Zoom G2.1DM Dave Mustaine Signature pedals used by Mustaine on tour; and a Furman PL-8 Power Conditioner amp autographed and used by Mustaine.

There are also multiple Fractal Axe Fx-11 amps used by Mustaine on tour and in the studio; an Akai MPC1000 drum machine that was used extensively on tour and autographed by Mustaine; a seven-piece DDrum drum kit with the Peace Sells cover art on the kick drum and much more.

Image 1 of 4 Marshall EL34 100/100 Dual Monoblock (Image credit: courtesy of Reverb.com) Image 2 of 4 Zoom G2.1DM Dave Mustaine Signature (Image credit: courtesy of Reverb.com) Image 3 of 4 Akai MPC1000 (Image credit: courtesy of Reverb.com) Image 4 of 4 DDrum drum kit (Image credit: courtesy of Reverb)

“I have a lot, a lot, a lot of gear, Mustaine says in the accompanying video. “I’ve got a lot of doubleneck guitars, I’ve got a lot of prototype stuff, I’ve got absolute killer collector’s item stuff… for the right guy.”

“When I die, I don’t want a guitar in my coffin,” he continues. “Some of these guys want to be buried with stuff – I don’t want to die. I want to live forever.”

For more info, head over to Reverb.com.

Mustaine is currently undergoing treatment for throat cancer, the diagnosis of which led to the cancellation of Megadeth's 2019 shows.