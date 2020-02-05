This prog-metal playthrough is a masterclass in pounding guitar riffs, shifting time signatures and melodic solos

Voyager are a progressive metal band from Perth, Australia with a sound drawn from a seemingly vast array of influences.

From chunky guitar riffs to melodic wailing solos, from mesmerizing acoustic lines to growling basslines, if you're a sucker for bands with musical variation, you'll surely find something you like in Voyager. And as they've released seven studio albums since their inception in 1999, there's plenty of material to choose from.

The band's most recent effort, Colours in the Sun, is a voyage (sorry) of odd time signatures, wild instrumentation and standout guitar moments that charters the territories of both the ethereal and the heavy with impressive proficiency.

Guitarists Scott Kay and Simone Dow tear through the album's fifth track, Saccharine Dream in this awe-inspiring playthrough, wielding a Mayones Duvell Elite 7 and an Ernie Ball Music Man JPX, respectively.

"Saccharine Dream has a plethora of different sounds and styles throughout, ranging from the clean intro to the syncopated and string-skipping riffs in the verses, and different lead styles from influences like Per Nilsson and Plini through the solo and bridge," says Kay.

"It’s a hell of a lot of fun to play, as it’s challenging. It requires different skill sets throughout the song.”

Colours in the Sun is available now via Season of Mist records.