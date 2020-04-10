This shred take on Bohemian Rhapsody is insanely over the top – even for a Queen song

Here’s someone who clearly watched Brian May’s Bohemian Rhapsody tutorial – and then some.

Meet Sophie Lloyd, a UK-based electric guitar player who, in addition to her own music, posts YouTube videos of her performing shred versions of songs like AC/DC's Highway to Hell and Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit.

Now Sophie, armed with her Kiesel guitar and Diezel VH4 amp, has given the shred treatment to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, replete with tapping, sweep arpeggios and lots and lots – and lots – of harmony guitars.

You can check out the performance, in all its over-the-top glory, above.

And for more information on Sophie, shred – er, we mean head – over to her official YouTube channel.