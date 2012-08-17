Three Members of Baroness Remain Hospitalized After Bus Crash

Earlier this week, Baroness were involved in a serious bus crash while on tour in Europe. Their bus reportedly fell over 30 feet off of a viaduct, trapping two people and sending all nine people on board to the hospital.

After some tense hours of waiting, the band posted the following update yesterday detailing the condition of the band members:

"John Baizley has broken his left arm and left leg. Allen Blickle and Matt Maggioni each suffered fractured vertebrae. All three remain in the hospital as of this writing. Pete Adams has been treated and released from the hospital.

Three of the five crew members who were on the bus have also been treated and released. One member is still undergoing testing. The driver of the bus remains in critical condition."

Meanwhile, the band have cancelled the remainder of their European tour dates. Their website currently lists a handful of U.S. dates slated to kick off August 29, however it seems unlikely at this point that those will take place.