Three Men Arrested in Connection with Lamb of God Instrument Theft

Earlier this month Lamb of God’s Willie Adler took to Instagram to report that two pieces of gear—his main Warbird ESP and a one-of-a-kind, hand-painted bass—were stolen at the band’s show at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on May 2.

In Adler’s original post he wrote:

“Attention all, and particularly in the Phoenix area. My main beloved Warbird, along with a Jay Ceerva one-of-a-kind hand-painted bass were stolen early Thursday morning from Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix.

“The pieces of shit that did this are suspected to be employed by Ak-Chin Pavilion—local hands that were working Wednesday, our tour production day.

“Apparently, they waited around for us all to leave, and made their way into the back of our semi to commit this felony. Again, under the watch of Ak-Chin Pavilion and their security. Karma is a fuckin’ bitch.”

A few days after the gear went missing, the Warbird was spotted for sale online at OfferUp.com, where a Lamb of God fan tried to get it back for Adler. Reportedly, a suspect also attempted to pawn one of the instruments, but was turned away.

Now, ABC15 in Arizona is reporting that three men, William Widener, 62, Michael Blakeslee, 51, and Justin Petersen, 34, have been arrested in connection with the theft. Each was booked on suspicion of theft and trafficking in stolen property.

The guitars have yet to be recovered.

Today. Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe made his feelings on the arrests known, commenting on Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta's Instagram post, "Well, I must say that their, ahem, 'aesthetic' doesn't really surprise me—just kinda makes me sad. But on the 100 percent serious tip—these men are innocent until proven guilty, & I hope they are given due process and a fair trial. Then, whatever happens after, I hope they get some help." The singer then added, jokingly, "That one Alfalfa looking dude needs a sandwich, about a week's worth of sleep, and a multivitamin. Jesus. #drugskill#dontdodrugskids."

The Phoenix show was the first date of on Lamb of God’s current tour with Slayer, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse. You can check out the full itinerary here .