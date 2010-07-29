Three Slayer Live DVDs To Be Reissued

California thrash masters Slayer have just announced the deluxe reissue of three of their live DVDs. On August 17, 2010, 2003's War at the Warfield and 2004's Still Reigning will be reissued, and, for the first time ever, 1995's Live Intrusion, having been digitally remastered, will also be available on DVD. All three will be sold separately at retail and online ($13.98 each), and the Limited Edition "Slayer Live DVD 3-Pak" ($29.98), will be available exclusively on Slayer's website, www.slayer.net.

"I remember around God Hates Us All [2001]," said Slayer's Kerry King, "asking when we were going to make a DVD of Live Intrusion. So, here we are, ten years later, and it's about time."

Every one of the Slayer live-in-concert DVDs represents a different era of the band: Live Intrusion was recorded on March 12, 1995 at the Mesa Amphitheatre in Mesa, AZ, and features guitarists Kerry King and Jeff Hanneman, bassist/vocalist Tom Araya and drummer Paul Bostaph. The disc, which is certified Gold, includes some of the most classic Slayer songs such as "Raining Blood" and "War Ensemble," but also some early special tracks like "At Dawn They Sleep" and "Captor of Sin." As a bonus, Machine Head's Robb Flynn and Chris Kontos join the band on-stage for a cover of Venom's "Witching Hour." The opening of Live Intrusion features a look at some of the band's very unique fans, in particular, with special emphasis placed upon the fan from the mid-90s who had "Slayer" carved onto his forearm. In addition, the quality of Live Intrusion is high-end, as the original VHS master was located and used to create the DVD.

Hear what Kerry King has to say about the reissues below:

War at the Warfield was filmed at the Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, CA on December 7, 2001, and like Live Intrusion, features drummer Paul Bostaph, marking his last release with Slayer before original drummer, Dave Lombardo, rejoined the band. "Seasons in the Abyss," "Mandatory Suicide" and "Disciple" are some of the jewels on this live collection that debuted at #3 on Billboard's DVD chart, and has since been certified Gold.

Filmed at the Civic Center in Augusta, ME on July 11, 2004, Still Reignin - also Gold certified and voted Best Live DVD by the readers of Revolver magazine - was directed by Dean Karr and recreates Slayer's thrash/punk, 28-minute classic 1986 album Reign In Blood performed in its entirety. The end of the video features the "Wall of Blood," with the band, their instruments, and the stage completely drenched by a downpour of 150 liters of "blood."

"There was no dress rehearsal for the blood trick," explained King. "It was either going to work or it wasn't going to work, and we know it did work. It was so hard to play, I thought I was going to have to go back and overdub all of 'Reigning Blood,' but I listened to it and it was all there, it was just a lot more slippery with all the blood goo."

The Still Reigning DVD offers bonus material including live performances of Slayer staples such as "Hell Awaits," "Hallowed Point," Necrophiliac," "Spill the Blood" and "South of Heaven." The DVD also marked the return of drummer Dave Lombardo. "Even before the idea of Still Reigning became a reality, I really wanted to do a video with Dave in it," said King, "and I knew the fans wanted that as well."