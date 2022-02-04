Trending

Thurston Moore announces Screen Time, a concept album of guitar instrumentals recorded during the 2020 lockdown

The Sonic Youth and experimental rock icon has a 10-track collection of instrumentals arriving this month – hear the first two tracks now

Thurston Moore
(Image credit: Tabatha Fireman / Stringer / Getty)

Thurston Moore has announced the full release of his collection of 2020 guitar instrumentals, Screen Time, will arrive on February 25, via Southern Lord.

Written and recorded amid the 2020 lockdown, the pieces were intended to consider our relationship with digital devices against the backdrop of the isolation and inequality laid bare during the pandemic. In particular, the collection reportedly questions the benefits and limitations of screens on younger generations. 

While perhaps the biggest hint of this is the artwork, which captures the pleasures of reading physical texts and also recalls a child on a tablet, Moore attempts to wordlessly capture and process all this rumination on his guitar across Screen Time’s 10 tracks.

The recordings have since been mastered by Lasse Marhaug for the Southern Lord release and will be available in digital formats, and Black, Clear and White vinyl options.

You can check out two of the songs from the record, The Walk and The Station, now.

Thurston Moore Screen Time cover

(Image credit: Thurston Moore / Southern Lord)

Screen Time track list

  1. The Station
  2. The Town
  3. The Home
  4. The View
  5. The Neighbor
  6. The Walk
  7. The Upstairs
  8. The Dream
  9. The Parkbench
  10. The Realisation

If you want more Moore, head to Southern Lord or Bandcamp to preorder your copy of Screen Time.

