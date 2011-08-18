Times of Grace Streaming Music Video for "Live In Love"

Times of Grace are currently streaming their new music video for "Live In Love" on their Facebook page.

The band are using the video to raise awareness for the Rise Above Foundation, which is a nonprofit dedicated to providing Massachusetts children in foster care with important opportunities and experiences.

Times of Grace singer Jesse leach said of the video: " I am excited for this video to come out. I feel like we did a different approach to the typical performance video. I enjoyed the shoot and the day we spent driving around to different locations. I feel strongly about the message of compassion and love. I hope we are able to help change a child's life through weriseabove.org or at the very least inspire others to reach outside themselves and make a difference. I want nothing more than for our music to have a positive impact in this world. One love to all !"

The band released their debut album, The Hymn of a Broken Man, in January of this year through Roadrunner Records.